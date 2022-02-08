Natixis Sells 129,071 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Natixis lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,071 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.17% of Alliance Data Systems worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ADS opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

