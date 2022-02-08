Natixis Sells 1,884,071 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,884,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,825. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

