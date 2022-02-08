Natixis Sells 189,086 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,086 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dover were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

