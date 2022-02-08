Natixis Takes $7.64 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

SO opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

