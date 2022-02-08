Natixis Takes $8.04 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

