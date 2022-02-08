Natixis Takes $8.37 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

