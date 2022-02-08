Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 513,756 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Comcast were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

