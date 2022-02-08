Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.29. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 19,718 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
