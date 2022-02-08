NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.99).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 248.10 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 167.35 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.26.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($170,773.09).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

