Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,351 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Navient worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.