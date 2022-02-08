Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.