Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
