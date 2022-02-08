NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

