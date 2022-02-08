Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52,720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 65,901 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $402.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.01. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

