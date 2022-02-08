New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of New Jersey Resources worth $55,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

