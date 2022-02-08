Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.