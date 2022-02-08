Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

