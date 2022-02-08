NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,376.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00759918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00229227 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002917 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022804 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

