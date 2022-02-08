Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,112.25

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.25 ($15.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,110 ($15.01). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($15.21), with a volume of 42,638 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.25.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

