NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,988 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $100,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 104.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 903,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 461,829 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 143,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

