NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to announce sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. NextNav has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextNav stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

