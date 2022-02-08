NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.46% of NortonLifeLock worth $68,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

