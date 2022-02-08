NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 991.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 321,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 267,483 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

