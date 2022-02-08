NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stake Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NOW worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

