NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stake Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,958 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NOW worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.84.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.