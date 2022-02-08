NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.45

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. NULS has a market cap of $45.01 million and $23.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

