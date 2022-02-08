NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

