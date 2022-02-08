NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.77 and traded as high as C$9.25. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 817,496 shares traded.

NVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.77.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,000 in the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.