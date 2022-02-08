Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

