Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of OHI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.