OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $5.51

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00012434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $772.71 million and $314.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00275796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

