onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

