Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Onto Innovation worth $57,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.