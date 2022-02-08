OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.58. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15,821 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.