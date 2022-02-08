OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.58. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.