Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550,234 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

ORTX stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

