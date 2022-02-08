OSB Group’s (OSB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 665 ($8.99) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 555 ($7.51).

OSB stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.42. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.96).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

