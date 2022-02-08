Ouster (OUST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Ouster stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Ouster has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

