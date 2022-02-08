Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

