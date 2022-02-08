Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 60.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 263.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.