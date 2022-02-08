Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

