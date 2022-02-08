Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Paylocity worth $124,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

PCTY stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.78. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.