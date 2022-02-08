PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,197 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $72,811,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,145,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

