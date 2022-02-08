PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 126.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,247,469 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

