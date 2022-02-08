Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 896 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

