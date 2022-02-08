Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 2,540 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

