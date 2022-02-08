Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.27. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

