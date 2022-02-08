Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 268,965 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,965 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Cannae worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Cannae stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.