Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,479 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Equinix by 71.5% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Equinix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 148.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

EQIX opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

