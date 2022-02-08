Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $250.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

