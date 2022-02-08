Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

