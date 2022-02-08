Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $12,505,185 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $221.95 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.