PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $117,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

