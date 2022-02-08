PERI Finance (PERI) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4.09 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

PERI Finance Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

